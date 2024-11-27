Crash slows traffic on stretch of I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash stopped traffic early Wednesday on a stretch of Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash on the westbound lanes of I-4 near Debary shortly before 2 a.m.

FHP’s website noted the injury crash happened near mile marker 109.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera showed westbound traffic backups near the Debary Avenue exit.

I-4 crash in Volusia County A crash near Debary stopped traffic on Interstate 4 early Wednesday. (FDOT)

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more details on injuries and expected delays.

