Crews battle fire at abandoned hotel near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are working to knock down a fire at an abandoned hotel near Kissimmee.
Osceola County Fire Rescue crews rushed to the fire reported along West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Interstate 4 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday.
They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.
Channel 9 got to the scene a short time later and captured smoke and flames shooting from the abandoned hotel.
