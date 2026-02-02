Crews battle fire at abandoned hotel near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are working to knock down a fire at an abandoned hotel near Kissimmee.

Abandoned hotel fire near Kissimmee Fire broke out early Monday at an abandoned hotel off US-192 in Osceola County. (WFTV staff)

Osceola County Fire Rescue crews rushed to the fire reported along West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Interstate 4 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Channel 9 got to the scene a short time later and captured smoke and flames shooting from the abandoned hotel.

WFTV is working to get more information about this fire.

