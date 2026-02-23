Crews respond to active outside fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is working to stop a large outside fire Monday.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. near the 5500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive, in the Metro West area.

Firefighters said the blaze is around 100 by 300 feet in size as of 9 a.m.

The blaze comes as our area is under a high fire danger on Monday due to dry conditions and high winds.

