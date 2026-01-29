Criminal investigation opened into Fruitland Park administrator

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-pronged investigation is looking into whether a Fruitland Park department manager enriched herself financially using city resources, multiple people connected to the investigation confirmed Wednesday.

Investigators with the city administration, Fruitland Park Police, and the Florida Department of Revenue have been examining Parks & Recreation Director Michelle Yoder for months, quietly enough that some city commissioners weren’t aware until WFTV called them to ask questions Wednesday morning.

The sources said Florida Department of Revenue investigators were at City Hall last week, asking questions about Yoder’s purchases using the city’s Amazon account.

One staff member, who asked to remain anonymous, said Yoder made personal purchases with the account using her own credit card. The city account is exempt from sales taxes.

The purchases included motorcycle equipment, curtains, and furniture cushions, they said.

Fruitland Park City Manager Karen Manila declined to answer most of WFTV’s questions Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation, and did not identify Yoder when giving the few answers she shared.

However, she confirmed the investigation into Yoder had been ongoing since a senior staff member received a tip and confirmed a portion of the investigation was criminal in nature.

She also said no one had lost their job as of Wednesday, and no other staff members were being investigated. She declined to say whether the investigation spanned beyond the Amazon account, whether taxpayer money was involved, or how much money was under review.

“We’re trying to do the right thing,” Manila said.

Yoder, who was not facing any charges as of Wednesday, did not come to her door to answer questions about the investigation. A man who answered the door declined to comment.

When reached for comment, a Florida Department of Revenue spokeswoman said her agency did not have the authority to investigate this matter and suggested it could be the Department of Financial Services, which they often get confused with. However, staff members later said they were questioned by people wearing FDR-branded clothing.

