Dangerous heat wave continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is under a heat advisory Thursday as heat index values are expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees.

The advisory affects all counties in Central Florida, with high temperatures and humidity posing significant concerns for residents.

A 30% chance of scattered showers Thursday afternoon may offer some temporary relief from the intense heat.

Over the weekend, a nearby front is expected to stall just north of the region, which will increase the chances of rain and storms.

This weather pattern could bring heavier rain to some northern communities.

The increased rain and storm activity over the weekend is anticipated to help lower temperatures, with highs potentially dropping back to the low 90s by Sunday.

