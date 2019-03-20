Dash-cam video details St. Cloud officer's DUI arrest

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - New dash-cam video has been revealed in the arrest of a St. Cloud police officer after he was accused of driving drunk and crashing into others.
The video comes from after Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Tim Warren for allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash under the influence.
The video shows what appears to be an injury to Warren's head and blood on his shirt.
During the field sobriety test, Warren appears to have trouble keeping his balance and is not able to follow some of the trooper's instructions.
St. Cloud police said Warren was off duty when the crash happened at the intersection of US 192 and Partin Settlement Road.
Troopers said the officer's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit three hours after the incident.
There weren't any injuries in the crash.
Warren was suspended following the incident and has turned in his badge, gun and department issued SUV.
Warren remain out on bond.
