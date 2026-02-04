David LaChapelle’s “As the World Turns” opens at Orlando Museum of Art

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following a triumphant launch event on Friday, January 30th, David LaChapelle’s “As the World Turns” is now open to the public at the Orlando Museum of Art.

LaChapelle has been one of the world’s premier celebrity photographers for more than four decades. Even if you are unfamiliar with his work, throughout the exhibition, it is likely that you will see faces you recognize.

There are over 160 pieces on exhibition from every stage of his career. LaChapelle’s most comprehensive exhibition is also his first in Florida.

With exaggerated colors, unexpected subjects, and dramatic scale, the works demand the attention of every visitor. The collection was curated by OMA chief curator Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon.

Claeysen-Gleyzon told us, “Ultimately, this exhibition encourages us to rethink how we interact with both the images in front of us and the world they mirror. Like Shakespeare, LaChapelle reminds us that ‘the world is but a stage,’ and that we are both actors and spectators within it.”

Claeysen-Gleyzon stepped into her role as curator in 2024, after her predecessor was ousted over the display of fake Basquiat paintings, which ended in an FBI raid of the museum. Since then, she has pulled the museum into a new era, curating the renowned “Torn Apart: Punk & New Wave Graphics, Fashion & Culture, 1976-86,” exhibition in 2025.

Now the museum starts 2026 with another success following the sold-out exhibition launch of “As the World Turns.”

The exhibition runs through May 3rd of this year and is open to all art lovers aged 18 or older.

