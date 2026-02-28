Daycare worker accused of shocking child abuse caught on camera in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Marion County said video shows a daycare worker abusing children earlier this month.

Officials said surveillance videos show 31-year-old Laura Flores throwing a child, slapping another, and kicking a third.

The case started on February 13, 2026, at Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Marion County. Deputies arrived at the center to assist the Department of Children and Families following reports of a child’s injury.

One part of the footage reportedly showed Flores hitting a child on the back of the head.

Another segment recorded Flores kicking a child, leading to the child falling face-first onto the floor.

Investigators said Flores was seen hitting a child in the abdomen and putting her foot on a child lying on the floor during nap time. In another case, she was observed swaddling a child and then slapping the child’s face.

After the investigation, detectives took Flores into custody on Feb. 23, 2026.

She has been charged with 3 counts of child abuse and is out on bond.

