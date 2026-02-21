Daytona Beach Airport sets new passenger record after Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach International Airport reached a milestone on Monday, just a day after the exciting Daytona 500 race.

The airport welcomed over 3,500 travelers through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints throughout the day, creating a lively, bustling atmosphere.

Airport officials praised the staff for their careful preparation, which helped handle the record-breaking number of travelers smoothly.

The airport reports that even with the busy crowds, passengers only waited about 14 minutes at security, making the experience more comfortable for everyone.

