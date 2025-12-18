Daytona Beach ditches pennies, rounds utility payments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach has officially stopped accepting pennies for utility bills, beginning a new policy that rounds cash payments to the nearest five cents.

This change is part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on the one-cent coin as the U.S. Mint has halted production of new pennies.

As a result, customers will notice this adjustment reflected on their utility bills.

The city’s new policy means that if a customer’s utility bill requires rounding, the difference will appear as a credit on their next month’s statement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group