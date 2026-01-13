Daytona Beach officials launch review of Deputy Fire Chief’s $14K of overtime in 6 weeks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach is now investigating how a fire battalion chief was able to make more than $14,000 in overtime in six weeks.

That review of the department’s spending is in direct response to our reporting. 9 Investigates revealed that the employee held a Monday through Friday position but clocked overtime hours on weekends and during time off.

Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson tried to ask Fire Chief Dru Driscoll why the work couldn’t have been done during normal hours, which could have potentially saved taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Dru Driscoll: “You ready? “

Demie:” Yep.’”

Dru Driscoll: “The city manager has received your information and has ordered a full review on the information so at this time I am not at liberty to speak on the subject or answer questions.”

Demie: “Can you tell me what she was doing for the 24 hours?”

Dru Driscoll: “You’ve been provided said information. Thank you.”

The payroll report 9 Investigates exposed from 2023 shows that a former battalion chief, who is now the deputy fire chief, doubled her paycheck during a six-week period. Jessica Matthews clocked 200 hours of overtime between May 27th and July 8th.

Her paycheck for that timeframe included $14,414 in overtime, in addition to her regular paycheck. Several of those days show Matthews was on personal leave but still logged overtime hours, including a 23.50-hour shift on a Saturday.

City Manager Deric Feacher sent us an email saying:

“Based on your reporting, I share concerns regarding this matter. A full review is being conducted not only by my office, but also in coordination with human resources. I have already reached out to the fire chief this morning requesting a thorough update and explanation regarding the overtime in question. Once the information is received and reviewed, I will determine any necessary steps working with our human resources department.”

We also reached out to every city commissioner and the mayor for reaction. One commissioner, Stacy Cantu, responded, saying: “I feel it is very concerning that any employee would be clocking overtime during days off. I would like to see our city auditor to look into that situation a little more.”

