Daytona Beach police mourn the loss of K-9 Brumer, a heroic partner in public safety

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — K-9 Brumer, a dedicated service dog with the Daytona Beach Police Department, passed away last week.

Born on Nov. 28, 2015, he entered service on June 15, 2017 and made a significant impact in his community during his years of service.

Over his career, K-9 Brumer aided in the detection and seizure of large quantities of illegal substances and firearms, contributing to the safety and security of Daytona Beach.

His legacy serves as a reminder of the valuable role service animals play in law enforcement.

During his time in service, K-9 Brumer assisted in the seizure of 5,927 grams of methamphetamine.

He also played a critical role in removing 4,143 grams of fentanyl from the community.

Brumer also helped seize 5,563 grams of cocaine, which significantly contributed to drug enforcement efforts in the area.

Among other notable achievements, he assisted in the seizure of 18,223.41 grams of THC oil, 228,655 grams of cannabis and 582 grams of pills.

In total, K-9 Brumer also played a crucial part in the seizure of $1,623,943 in U.S. currency.

