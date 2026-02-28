Daytona Beach ramps up security as 85th annual Bike Week begins

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 85th annual Bike Week is officially underway in Daytona Beach, and after an incident where a teen got his throat slashed during the Daytona 500, safety is top of mind for locals and tourists.

Typically, officers work around the main bike week event areas and the speedway, but this year, the chief said they’ll have a much bigger footprint.

Owner of Main Street Tattoo Bobby Guidotti said that without the next 10 days, the street wouldn’t survive.

“It’s what keeps this place running. We are already getting appointments from just hitting on our Instagram, our Facebook, just the social media aspect of it like we get pretty booked up with that,” said Guidotti.

The crowds that gather around Main Street haven’t historically caused problems, but police have increased patrols after seeing more crime in recent years. In 2022, a couple was randomly stabbed to death on their way home from Bike Week events.

Last year, there was a shootout on State Road 44 between rival motorcycle gangs. Two weeks ago, during the Daytona 500, a teen was injured after a random attacker slit his throat.

“We want to make sure we have resources that are in place to deter incidents that are not just happening in the main venue,” said Police Chief Jakari Young.

Businesses appreciate the extra presence in other parts of the city and promise patrons that Main Street will always be safe.

“You think the bars and everybody have their staff and the way we work and all the other places, they’re very staffed up they’re very alert and there here for the safety of everyone,” said Guidotti.

