Daytona Beach residents face sky-high water bills from faulty meters—only some get refunds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Eyewitness News is asking Daytona Beach leaders why some people are on payment plans for high water bills while others are getting money back from the city. Monday, we told you homeowners bills are being estimated while the city works to replace 15-thousand faulty water meters.

We tried to get some clarity Wednesday because people asked us how they know if their meter is working and if it’s not, how they can get it replaced. They also wanted to know who decides who is eligible for refunds.

We asked the city some of these questions and for an interview. A spokesperson said every situation is different but didn’t line anyone up for us to talk to on camera.

“It’s tough on people. Especially the people that are on fixed income,” said Al Heilman.

Al Heilman handles his dad’s finances. He’s in his 90s and lives alone. So, Heilman was surprised to see his water bill jump from double to triple digits.

“Doesn’t do laundry, old people don’t take showers everyday either. So minimal water usage, doesn’t water the lawn, just cooks, that’s it,” said Heilman.

His situation is similar to many others across the city. Hundreds of people have commented on our story from Monday saying their monthly payment double or tripled, while others said they got bills for over a thousand dollars.

A property manager gave us a copy of a $1,400 bill and said his tenant was placed on a payment plan, while another tenant received a $700 credit for a high bill. The city already told us bills are being estimated while new meters get installed, but so far haven’t explained how that process works.

We went to public works to see the meters and were told to go to the water department at city hall, but that office only handles billing.

“I hope the city can get this straightened out. I’d really appreciate it and hopefully get a little money back for my dad,” said Heilman.

It’s still not clear how long the water department has been estimating bills and why some residents are responsible for paying the difference while others aren’t.

After our story aired Monday, one person we interviewed got money back from the city and another told us the water department showed up at their house and put a new meter in.

