Daytona Beach’s panhandling ordinance is unconstitutional, federal judge rules

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A federal judge has ruled Daytona Beach’s panhandling ordinance is unconstitutional.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of the homeless men who challenged the city in a lawsuit.

We have introduced you to Chad Driggers a few times over the years. He is celebrating after a federal judge sided with him and three other homeless men who fought for the right to panhandle.

“I feel like what needed to be done has been done,” said Driggers.

The judge’s order calls the ordinance unconstitutional and has permanently blocked it from being enforced.

The city first passed the ordinance in 2019 after people became aggressive at intersections and outside of businesses. It allowed people to be arrested for begging on street corners.

“It protects the citizens, the tourists and even the panhandlers,” said Michael Kahn, the attorney representing the city.

Kahn said the city can now choose to repeal the ordinance or ask him to continue to fight for it.

The judge’s ruling said the city will have to go to trial for damages in September.

