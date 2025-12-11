Daytona beachside businesses push for more security and police patrols

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Businesses on Daytona’s beachside want more security and police patrols after the same plan brought positive changes to the mainland.

City leaders are discussing the idea Wednesday.

We showed you security guards walking beach street last month after city leaders agreed to extend their contract, plus add a randomized police detail to the area. Now, businesses on the other side of the bridge want the same benefits.

“I’ve seen beach street go from one direction to how it is now. If you look at it, how beautiful it is, people walking, feel comfortable. Why not do something like that here?” said Bobby Guidotti, owner of Main Street Tattoo.

Guidotti believes beachside is slowly getting better but said there’s still a long way to go.

“There’s lights going up there’s something changing but I think it would help get some of the riff raff out, some of the darker spots out, I think it would help it feel more welcoming,” said Guidotti.

The city said foot patrols won’t work there because of how big the area is. Leaders are considering golf carts that would cost around $135,000 a year or cars for about $10,000 more.

It would be paid for through the Community Redevelopment Agency, a pot of money meant to revitalize blighted areas. Helen Humphreys from Humphreys and Son Jewelers isn’t sold on the security guards but agrees more presence would be positive.

“I don’t see a need for security guards. I still think that like in the old days, I am sorry but that’s where I was, the police would walk usually two of them and they’d come in the shop and talk,” said Humphries.

Police are part of this plan, similar to beach street, the city is asking the department to bring back a dedicated patrol to places like A1A, the boardwalk and Main Street.

It’s not clear when it will be voted on.

The police department told Eyewitness News a plan for the beachside is being worked on right now.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group