Deadly crash causes partial shutdown of I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that has caused a partial shutdown of Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Edgewater.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-95 southbound near mile marker 242.

As of 5:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol reported that the left southbound lane was shut down.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details about this deadly crash.

