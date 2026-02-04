Deadly crash prompts traffic detour in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Officers are at the scene of a deadly crash in Ocala.

Around 4 a.m., the Ocala Police Department reported the crash along South Pine Avenue near SW 10th Street.

OPD said the collision involved two vehicles.

Investigators said one person was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Police are rerouting traffic and asking area motorists to drive with caution as they investigate the crash.

The detour involves the northbound lane of S. Pine Avenue from SW 17th Street to SW 10th Street.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group