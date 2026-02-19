Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down part of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

The crash happened around 3:32 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Beachline.

The crash has all northbound lanes of I-95 shut down in the area, with several law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle hit and killed a 29-year-old Cocoa man on I-95 in the area.

The driver then fled the scene after striking the victim, troopers said.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Beachline in the area.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route to avoid the ongoing crash investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

