Deadly crash shuts down part of I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that shut down part of I-95 in Volusia County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 241, near Indian River Boulevard in the Edgewater area.

Online records show the crash was reported around 11:36 p.m. on Monday.

As of Tuesday at 4:45 a.m., the crash has shut down all lanes of I-95 in the area.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be shut down and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

