Deadly Ocala shooting may fall under ‘stand your ground’ law; suspected shooter released

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the person suspected of shooting and killing a man in Ocala Thursday evening was released after questioning.

Deputies say the shooting is being investigated as a possible “stand your ground” incident. Under Florida law, “stand your ground” refers to when someone has a legal right to use deadly force if they feel they are in danger.

Detectives are still investigating and are working with the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Deputies say it happened after this person got into an altercation with a driver in the 8200 block of SW 49th Avenue Road. Deputies say the person ended up fatally shooting the driver, identified as 37-year-old Troy Meeks.

Deputies say the suspected shooter, who was not identified, remained on scene and cooperated with deputies.

It is not clear what prompted the altercation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group