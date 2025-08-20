Deadly rip currents, big waves expected on Central Florida’s coast

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastline is preparing for significant impacts from Hurricane Erin, despite the storm not making landfall in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings about deadly rip currents and large waves, advising people to avoid entering the water as the hurricane moves north-northwest.

Volusia County beach officials have advised that if individuals do enter the water, they should do so near staffed lifeguard stations and check for open access points.

Video footage from Cocoa Beach shows conditions that are expected to worsen, with waves near New Smyrna Beach anticipated to reach heights of 10 to 12 feet.

Volusia County has proactively removed trash cans and other equipment from public beaches in anticipation of the storm’s effects.

Dangerous rip currents are forecasted to persist through Friday, and there is a possibility of minor tidal flooding during high tide.

