Deadly rollover crash reported in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly rollover crash in Cocoa.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on State Road 520, resulting in the death of the driver, who was the only occupant.

The crash has closed all westbound lanes at Cressa Circle, and motorists are advised to use State Road 524 as an alternate route.

Troopers are investigating the crash, and the area is expected to remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

