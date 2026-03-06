Death investigation underway in Palm Coast neighborhood

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A large law enforcement presence has converged on a Palm Coast neighborhood, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, FCSO posted on its official Facebook that deputies were conducting an active death investigation near the intersection of Florida Park Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

The agency said all traffic lanes at the intersection remained open but encouraged motorists to find an alternate route as detectives conduct their investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the area of the crime scene.

