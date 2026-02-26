DeBary 4th graders cover struggling classmate’s desk in encouraging notes

DEBARY, Fla. — A fourth-grade class in Central Florida is inspiring millions, and it’s all because of a simple act of kindness.

Students at DeBary Elementary in Volusia County have gained widespread attention for an act of kindness toward a classmate who needed encouragement.

After a student told her teacher she did not feel smart, her peers responded by covering her desk and chair with handwritten Post-it notes filled with supportive messages.

The moment was captured in a video shared by the teacher, which has now reached millions of people.

The response highlights the efforts of the school’s “Kindness Squad,” a student group dedicated to fostering a supportive environment within the school.

Teacher Joanne Miller said the student’s admission of self-doubt was a unique and moving moment in her classroom.

“I’ve never really had a student come up to me and say that they don’t feel smart. And so just broke my heart,” Miller said.

She noted that the classroom response illustrates the results of teaching students how to support and lift one another up during challenging moments.

