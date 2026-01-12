DeBary assisted living facility director accused of stealing residents’ jewelry

DEBARY, Fla. — Shaun Bernstein, the Executive Director of Arya Assisted Living in DeBary, has turned himself in to authorities on charges of pawning jewelry stolen from residents.

Detectives allege that Bernstein stole items, including an engagement ring, from residents’ rooms while they were away. The facility is located off Enterprise Road.

Bernstein is facing multiple charges related to the alleged theft.

One resident has come forward reporting the loss of their engagement ring, raising concerns about potential additional victims.

Detectives believe there could be other individuals affected by this incident and are urging anyone who has information to come forward.

