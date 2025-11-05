Local

Debris removal underway in Brevard County after flooding

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Waste management companies in Brevard County are coordinating debris removal following last week’s flooding.

Debris pickup is scheduled for the areas of Mims, Port Saint John, Merritt Island, and unincorporated Titusville.

The county will collect damaged furniture, mattresses, drywall, and flooring until November 22nd.

