Debris removal underway in Brevard County after flooding

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Waste management companies in Brevard County are coordinating debris removal following last week’s flooding.

Debris pickup is scheduled for the areas of Mims, Port Saint John, Merritt Island, and unincorporated Titusville.

The county will collect damaged furniture, mattresses, drywall, and flooring until November 22nd.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group