Defense seeks key evidence in $21M illegal gambling case against suspended Osceola County sheriff

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is expected to appear in court Thursday for a hearing regarding a $21 million illegal gambling operation.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will address disputes over evidence in the case.

Lopez has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges following his arrest eight months ago.

Authorities allege he protected and expanded the illegal gambling ring in exchange for $600,000 to $700,000 in illicit earnings.

The upcoming hearing will focus on a “motion to compel” filed by the defense.

A Lake County judge could decide whether the state is required to hand over key evidence that Lopez’s legal team says is necessary for trial preparation.

Currently, no trial date has been set for the case.

Defense attorneys Mary Ibrahim and Migdalia Perez stated they are still missing vital evidence from the investigation into the illegal gambling ring.

This material includes investigative reports and body camera video.

Ibrahim and Perez argue that they cannot properly prepare for trial without these documents.

Prosecutors have instructed the defense team to seek the evidence directly from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security.

However, Lopez’s attorneys argue the state cannot “pass the buck” to other agencies regarding the production of investigative materials.

The evidence dispute remains unresolved eight months after Lopez was first arrested.

The defense maintains that the lack of disclosure is the primary reason the case has not yet moved toward a trial date.

