DeLand couple nearly hit by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand family narrowly escaped injury when a bullet struck their bedroom just inches from where they were sleeping on New Year’s Eve.

The incident led to an investigation by Volusia County deputies, who found five bullets had hit the home.

The family, who chose to remain unnamed, was asleep in their bedroom when the bullet flew through the wall at midnight.

They discovered the damage when they turned on the lights to find drywall scattered on the floor.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood has taken an active role in the investigation, highlighting the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

Investigators confirmed that the shots were fired from a neighbor’s backyard.

Axel Gomez has been charged with shooting into a home, a serious offense given the circumstances that put the family at risk.

Alongside Axel, Amy Gomez and Ken Newbold face charges of recklessly discharging a weapon in a residential area.

According to arrest records, they allegedly claimed they were unaware that firing a gun in a neighborhood without adequate space and without a proper backstop was illegal.

