DeLand road named for Florida’s first Tuskegee Airman

DELAND, Fla. — A decorated Tuskegee Airman and one of the country’s first Black combat pilots got a special honor in his hometown of DeLand.

The city dedicated Charles P. Bailey Road in the growing Northwest Industrial Business Park by the DeLand Municipal Airport. The road intersects with Eidson Drive.

The city Bailey was the first Floridan to join the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.

Bailey, a lieutenant, flew 133 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After his military service, he returned to the area, earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and became a teacher in DeLand. He later opened Charles P. Bailey Funeral Home, which the city says merged with J.E. Cusack Mortuary in 2014.

“Charles P. Bailey is a shining example of bravery, determination, and excellence — not just for DeLand, but for the entire nation,” said DeLand Mayor Christopher Cloudman. “Naming this road in his honor ensures that future generations will remember the legacy of a man who helped change the course of history, and who once called this city home.”

