DeLand woman accused of murder-suicide plan involving disabled granddaughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLand woman is accused of an apparent murder-suicide plan with her 13-year-old great-granddaughter, according to law enforcement.

Volusia County deputies said Deborah A. Collier, 69, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The incident started after Collier’s family reported finding a suicide note.

Deputies began searching for Collier around 4:20 p.m. Monday and found her car near Seville.

Officials said Collier was pulled over in a traffic stop where they found her great-granddaughter unconscious in the passenger seat.

Deputies said they discovered white pill residue on the victim when they arrived on the scene.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In Collier’s purse, deputies said they found prescription medication bottles and another typed note suggesting that Collier was intending to end both her and her great-granddaughter’s lives, prompted by the stress the family had been experiencing.

Deputies said the granddaughter requires comprehensive, 24-hour care.

Officials said Collier had strongly opposed the idea of placing her great-granddaughter in an assisted living facility, expressing concern that no one would care for her as family would.

Detectives indicated that this sentiment contributed to Collier’s desperate plan, along with significant pressures associated with caregiving and family duties.

Collier was taken into custody and later transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she is currently held without bond.

