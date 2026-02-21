Deltona DUI crash results in arrest and multiple citations

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was arrested on DUI charges resulting in serious bodily injury following a two-vehicle crash at a Deltona intersection.

Deputies say that John Kearney was taken into custody after the collision at Saxon Boulevard and Tivoli Drive. The crash resulted in injuries to three occupants of the second vehicle.

One person sustained serious injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries. In addition to the DUI charge, Kearney was charged with refusal to submit to DUI testing.

Investigators issued multiple citations to Kearney related to the crash. According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, these included failure to yield, driving with an expired tag, and lacking proof of insurance.

After the collision, Kearney was also taken to a hospital for medical assessment. Once he was discharged, authorities booked him into the Seminole County Jail.

