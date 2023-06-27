Deltona mayor accuses commissioner of discussing city business in private emails

DELTONA, Fla. — There are concerns that a local elected official is violating the law.

Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila said District 1 Commissioner Tom Burbank is discussing city business in private emails, and it’s a violation of the Sunshine Law.

The Sunshine Law requires meetings or boards of commissioners to be open to the public and not have public business discussed behind closed doors.

The mayor said this has been going on since last fall, when he and Burbank were both elected.

“I have approached the city manager and the city attorney, and they both professed, ‘Hey we have spoken to him. There’s nothing else we can do,’” Avila said, adding that Burbank can’t be removed.

Avila said his next step is the state attorney’s office, something he echoed in last week’s meeting.

The mayor said the state attorney could remove Commissioner Burbank from office if they get involved.

Channel 9 reached out to Burbank multiple times but haven’t heard back.

