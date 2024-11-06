Democrat Maxwell Frost wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 10th Congressional District

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday.

Frost, the youngest member of the House, first won his seat in 2022 at the age of 25, becoming the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

The gun reform and social justice activist handily won a three-person primary earlier this year.

Frost defeated Republican Willie Montague to win a second term representing the Orlando-area district.

The Associated Press declared Frost the winner at 7:15 p.m. EST.





©2024 Cox Media Group