Democrat Maxwell Frost wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 10th Congressional District

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday.
Frost, the youngest member of the House, first won his seat in 2022 at the age of 25, becoming the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.
The gun reform and social justice activist handily won a three-person primary earlier this year.
Frost defeated Republican Willie Montague to win a second term representing the Orlando-area district.
The Associated Press declared Frost the winner at 7:15 p.m. EST.
©2024 Cox Media Group