RESULTS: 2026 Apopka General Election

APOPKA, Fla. — Voters in Apopka have chosen the city’s next mayor and city council members.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Apopka election results

Mayor:

Christine Moore

Nicholas L. Nesta III

Bryan Nelson

Because no candidate achieved 50% of the vote, there will be a special runoff election on April 14th to select the new mayor.

Apopka City Council Seat 1

Sam Ruth

Alexander Smith

Apopka City Council Seat 2

George Smitty Smith

Angela D. Turner

Diane Valezquez

Apopka City Council Seat 4

Yesenia Jesi Baron

Malika Harrison

