RESULTS: 2026 Apopka General Election

APOPKA, Fla. — Voters in Apopka have chosen the city’s next mayor and city council members.
Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Apopka election results
Winners will be in bold
Mayor:
- Christine Moore
- Nicholas L. Nesta III
- Bryan Nelson
Because no candidate achieved 50% of the vote, there will be a special runoff election on April 14th to select the new mayor.
Apopka City Council Seat 1
- Sam Ruth
- Alexander Smith
Apopka City Council Seat 2
- George Smitty Smith
- Angela D. Turner
- Diane Valezquez
Apopka City Council Seat 4
- Yesenia Jesi Baron
- Malika Harrison
