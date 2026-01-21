Democrats speaking out against ICE operations in Central Florida; state says it will continue

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Democratic Party is speaking out against ICE in Central Florida. The organization hosted a press conference Wednesday morning in Downtown Orlando asking residents to speak out against the current administration. Republicans, though, are encouraging ICE to continue doing its job.

“The happiest place in the world has turned in to show me your papers city,” said on of the Democratic Party leaders.

Within the last week, the Orange County Democratic Party said there have been confirmed reports of ICE seeking warehouse space in Orlando. Democratic leaders said there have also been confirmed reports of up to 200 hotel rooms booked by ICE in and around Orange County.

Leaders gathered on Wednesday to speak out against those moves and to say ICE is making residents live in fear.

“A person was taken, we don’t know where they are, is that the country we want to build?” another Democratic leader voiced.

Governor Ron DeSantis said ICE is simply doing the job it’s asked to do. He said its partnership in Florida is the largest joint immigration enforcement operation in ICE’s history.

In the wake of those operations, democratic speakers said they want Central Floridians to be informed, prepared, and knowledgeable about their rights, and that these implications will extend far beyond just immigrants.

“The price will be at the grocery store, when we need a roof fixed after a hurricane,” another Democratic leader said.

DeSantis said he is proud of ICE’s work and said the mission will continue in the state.

In addition to the Governor, Channel 9 has reached out to multiple Republican leaders and the Orange County GOP.

Republican Representative Byron Donalds responded, saying, “What Democrats are doing to obstruct, impede, and sabotage ICE is treasonous. The American people granted President Trump a mandate to deport illegal aliens and Make America Safe Again. As Governor, any Florida official who blocks these lawful actions will be removed from office.”

