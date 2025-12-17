Demolition begins at Rockledge Regional Hospital after years of neglect

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Demolition work is underway on Rockledge Regional Hospital, as Orlando Health begins the process after years of neglect.

The decision to demolish Rockledge Regional Hospital stems from years of deterioration under previous ownership. The discovery of mold under the emergency room raised serious health and safety concerns, prompting Orlando Health to act swiftly after the purchase was made.

Following the demolition, the network plans to donate the land back to the city of Rockledge and build a new hospital on the site. A spokesperson for Orlando Health stated that more details regarding the next phase of the project will be made available in the coming weeks.

