Demolition underway at former Orlando Health Rockledge Hospital

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The second phase of demolition is now underway at the former Orlando Health Rockledge Hospital in Brevard County.

The 298-bed facility closed April 22, shortly after Orlando Health acquired the property through Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy.

Orlando Health has said the hospital, which originally opened in 1941, suffered from years of neglect.

Orlando Health plans to donate the hospital land back to the City of Rockledge. The property sits within a hospital district, meaning it is restricted to medical uses only. City Manager Dr. Brenda Fettrow said the city has a strong interest in keeping the site dedicated to healthcare to serve local residents.

Some in the community say the loss of the hospital has left a gap in care.

The City of Rockledge is currently working on a donor agreement with Orlando Health.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Orlando Health said the organization remains committed to investing in and providing high-quality healthcare in Brevard County, adding that more information is expected in the coming weeks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group