Demonstrators voice mixed opinions on US military actions in Middle East

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local demonstrations occurred over the weekend in Central Florida. Protesters at the scene voiced differing opinions about the United States government’s role in the Middle Eastern conflict.

Some demonstrators expressed anger at the administration for prioritizing foreign military actions while domestic problems remain unresolved.

Three U.S. service members have been killed, and five others were seriously injured during a military operation, according to a report from U.S. Central Command. President Donald Trump announced following the deaths that U.S. bombings will continue throughout the week.

The fatalities occurred as Iran launched a new wave of retaliatory strikes against U.S. allies in the Middle East, including Israel and the United Arab Emirates. President Trump warned that any continued retaliation would be met with “unprecedented force.”

Alan Medrano, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, discussed the fatigue many people feel about international conflicts. “I think I feel tired. I think a lot of working-class people are feeling tired right now,” Medrano said. “There’s always something. Some other country being bombed.”

Other demonstration participants, including former Iranian residents, supported the president’s military actions, citing opposition to Iran’s government and leadership.

Medrano also discussed the situation in Iran and the nature of its government. “We know the brutality that we have to deal with from the government that’s in Iran that does not represent the people,” Medrano said. “We don’t want a theocracy anymore.”

U.S. bombings are expected to continue throughout the week. Military officials and news teams will continue to monitor developments as the conflict unfolds.

