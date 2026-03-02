Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thick fog is settling into parts of Central Florida, mainly areas north of Orlando.

A Dense Fog Advisory in place for Marion and Flagler counties until 9 a.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we are also seeing thick fog push south, into northern portions of Sumter and Lake counties.

Crimi said to be mindful of quickly changing and dropping visibilities this morning.

Monday weather outlook - WFTV A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the Channel 9 viewing area Monday morning. (WFTV staff)

Through the afternoon, it will be breezy and warm today, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Winds will be off the water, which will keep our coastline just a touch cooler, in the mid 70s. It will also bring the possibility of a coastal sprinkle.

Crimi said this set up with winds off the water will stick around all week -- and fast-moving showers coming onshore will become more likely through midweek.

