Deputies: 3 teens shot by 17-year-old in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said three teens were shot over the weekend by another teen.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive.

Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument.

Deputies said a 17-year-old shot the victims, who are between the ages of 13 and 16.

All three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooter was later arrested at a nearby location.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

