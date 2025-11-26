Deputies: 5 arrested after robbery, shootout at Airbnb rental in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said five people have been arrested after a robbery and shootout at an Airbnb rental.

Officials said five men have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion that occurred on Nov. 5, at an Airbnb in Davenport.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 988 Leader Street, where a juvenile female victim reported that a group of males, dressed in black and wearing ski masks, forced her into the residence at gunpoint.

An altercation ensued, shots were fired, and property was forcibly taken from the victim, officials said.

Upon arrival, detectives found multiple pistol and rifle casings both inside and outside the residence, along with bullet holes throughout the interior walls and a shattered rear sliding glass door.

Deputies canvassed the area and arrested two suspects, Devante Elijah Joseph and Markel Ja’Marion Bailey, who were positively identified by the victim.

Joseph, 21, and Bailey, 20, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, grand theft, armed robbery with a firearm, and criminal mischief.

Detectives continued their investigation over the following weeks, leading to the arrest of three additional suspects.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group