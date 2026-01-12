Deputies arrest man after bike chase in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an attempted traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2026.

The Deputy attempted to stop Terry Fischer on his motorcycle after observing him weaving around construction cones in an active road construction zone.

After the deputy attempted to pull Fischer over, he sped off in an attempt to flee the deputy.

During the pursuit, the deputy could see Fischer throwing items from the motorcycle, which was later determined to be methamphetamine, cocaine, and a firearm.

A second deputy joined the pursuit and eventually detained Fischer.

Fischer was taken to the Marion County jail on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

