Deputies arrest teenager after New Year’s Day gunfire call in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager after reports of gunfire at 5323 Regal Oak Circle just after New Year’s Day.

According to the arrest affidavit, just after midnight, deputies found three black males, each dressed in dark clothing, in a field area near the reported gunfire. They discovered brass casings and identified one individual, Caleb Ylisse, 13, who was taken into custody. 18-year-old Secil Jones was later apprehended after a foot pursuit, during which he was found carrying a firearm.

During the investigation, deputies recovered two firearms: a black and brown Palmetto State Armory Micro Dagger and a Taurus PT111 G2, which had an unreadable, altered serial number. Ylisse stated Jeremiah Stephens had called him to meet in the field, where he saw Secil discharge a firearm into the air four to five times. Both Ylisse and Jeremiah confirmed that Secil had possession of the gun.

Witness statements corroborated the events leading up to OCSO’s arrival. Jeremiah, who was with Secil and Caleb, admitted that he dropped a firearm when he realized what it was and fled upon seeing law enforcement arriving. Doris Kindred, Jeremiah’s mother, reported that upon hearing gunfire, Jeremiah ran home, frightened. All physical evidence, including the firearms and ammunition, was documented and collected by deputies. Jones was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful discharge of a gun, neglect of a child, and resisting an officer without violence.

Jones was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident.

