ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of robbing and shooting someone he was meeting to buy a gold chain from is in custody, Orange County deputies said.
Denzel Cox, 24, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting Jose Ortiz in the chest at the Jefferson Lofts apartment on June 25. Ortiz survived, but spent 10 days in the hospital.
Deputies said Ortiz and his girlfriend met Cox outside the apartment complex to sell a gold chain when Cox took it and ran.
When Ortiz chased Cox, Cox shot him and continued to run away, deputies said.
Deputies said they solved the case without any tips from the community.
The two met each other on the Offer Up app, deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office encourages people who use apps or websites like Offer Up or Craigslist to meet a potential buyer or seller in a busy area in broad daylight, like a mall or a police department.
