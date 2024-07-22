Deputies: Couple died in murder-suicide in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said two people died from a murder-suicide on Sunday.

OSCO said 32-year-old Hung Song shot 34-year-old Huong Ngoc Hoa and then shot himself.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at 12:08 a.m. on Sunday at the 9100 block of Waverly Walk Drive.

OSCO said when deputies arrived, they found two people inside the home who had been shot.

Deputies said Ngoc Hoa was pronounced dead on scene and Song died from his injuries

According to the new release, the two people were engaged to be married.

