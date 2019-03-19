Deputies: Felon caught with drugs, assault rifles after making fake 911 calls to distract deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a felon made two calls to 911 Monday to report fake shootings to distract deputies from an ongoing investigation – and the fact that his apartment was illegally stocked with weapons and drugs.
Deputies said they were investigating 27-year-old Kjuan Brown after an acquaintance reported that Brown had stolen her iPhone. Less than an hour after the victim reported the crime to police, deputies said a phone number they eventually linked to Brown made two separate phone calls to 911 reporting shootings at two different locations in Orange County.
Related Headlines
Investigators said after they responded to both scenes, both reports were deemed to be fake.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sanford woman who reported husband for child abuse facing charges of receiving child porn
- Mother of 2 killed in deadly chain-reaction crash in St. Cloud, police say
- Woman sexually assaulted during carjacking outside Orlando apartment, police say
- Video: Drunken driver gets 2-day jail term for killing motorcyclist
Deputies said that when they executed a search warrant at Brown’s apartment to track down the stolen iPhone, they not only found the phone but multiple assault rifles and baggies full of drugs.
Brown is charged with misuse of 911, robbery, grand theft, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Brown is currently behind bars at the Orange County Jail.
Kjuan Brown made false calls to 911 about a shooting to try and divert deputies from what they would find at the convicted felon's home: Several guns - including an AK-47 and AR-15 style assault rifles - and a bunch of drugs, including ketamine. pic.twitter.com/YBd3FZ58Ua— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 19, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}