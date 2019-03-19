  • Deputies: Felon caught with drugs, assault rifles after making fake 911 calls to distract deputies

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a felon made two calls to 911 Monday to report fake shootings to distract deputies from an ongoing investigation – and the fact that his apartment was illegally stocked with weapons and drugs.

    Deputies said they were investigating 27-year-old Kjuan Brown after an acquaintance reported that Brown had stolen her iPhone. Less than an hour after the victim reported the crime to police, deputies said a phone number they eventually linked to Brown made two separate phone calls to 911 reporting shootings at two different locations in Orange County.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said after they responded to both scenes, both reports were deemed to be fake.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Deputies said that when they executed a search warrant at Brown’s apartment to track down the stolen iPhone, they not only found the phone but multiple assault rifles and baggies full of drugs.

    Brown is charged with misuse of 911, robbery, grand theft, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

    Brown is currently behind bars at the Orange County Jail.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories