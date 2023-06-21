Deputies: Florida man hospitalized after swallowing ‘large amount’ of cocaine during traffic stop

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man with a long history of arrests in Flagler County was taken to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he tried to hide a large amount of drugs by swallowing them.

A Deputy on the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office “Problem Area Crime Enforcement” Unit attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Infiniti shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a minor violation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Infiniti initially failed to stop and continued along the roadway at a low speed.

The sheriff’s office released body-worn camera footage of what happened after the car finally stopped.

The deputy can be seen approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle before making contact with the occupant, identified as 34-year-old Leslie Brock.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was able to see a torn open baggie on Brock’s lap with several “small white flakes” resembling cocaine scattered across his shorts and on his face and beard.

The deputy gave Brock multiple commands to exit the car, which he initially ignored. As Brock was removed from the car, deputies say the torn baggie fell to the ground.

Deputies say they also noticed Brock spit out a white substance several times which later tested positive for possible cocaine.

Due to the “large amount of narcotics” deputies say Brock swallowed, they requested Emergency Medical Services and had him taken to AdventHealth in Palm Coast for treatment.

Once he’s cleared by AdventHealth, Brock will be taken to the Flagler County jail on charges of resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brock has a “lengthy” record in Flagler County dating back more than 15 years for arrests on charges that include possession of cocaine, sale of a controlled substance, robbery and brawling.

“This poison peddler could have died while attempting to conceal his narcotics by swallowing them,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “If you get caught with illegal narcotics don’t make things worse by swallowing them. He is lucky to be alive.”

