Deputies investigate deadly overnight shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

A man in his 30s died following a shooting Sunday night on South Goldenrod Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which was initially reported as an aggravated battery.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of South Goldenrod Road at around 10 p.m. and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Following the discovery, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Medical personnel at the hospital later pronounced the man dead.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim or details regarding any possible suspects in the shooting.

