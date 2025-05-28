Deputies investigate deadly shooting in DeLeon Springs

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday on Tomoka Woods Parkway.

First responders said a 52-year-old man was found shot to death when they arrived.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have happened “during a series of physical altercations stemming from a domestic dispute.”

An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time, deputies said.

